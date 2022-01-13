Oakley interim Police Chief Paul Beard has been selected to serve as permanent police chief, the city announced in a news release this morning.
Beard, previously a lieutenant in the department, has been interim chief since previous chief Dean Capelletti was placed on administrative leave last September and subsequently terminated in November.
Beard has been with the department since Oakley established its own police
department in May of 2016, having formerly contracted with the county. He is
celebrating 32 years in law enforcement this month, having begun his career in the
Contra Costa County Sheriff's office in January of 1990.
“This is a very exciting time for Oakley, and we look forward to working under Paul’s leadership in law enforcement,” said Josh McMurray, Oakley’s city manager. “He exemplifies so many of the traits necessary for the success of our community, not just as a police chief, but in all aspects of public service, such as integrity and accountability.”
Beard worked his way up through the department ranks, serving as sergeant and lieutenant before his promotion to chief
He has been interested in law enforcement from an early age, growing up in a police family. His paternal grandmother was a deputy sheriff for the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona, later becoming the first female officer to serve in the police department of Chandler, Arizona. Beard's father also served as a reserve officer in Chandler.
“The stories I heard growing up just naturally led me to this career,” said Beard.
Beard said that among his initial goals in his new capacity will be continuing an intensive training regimen for his officers to cultivate their expertise, and working to resolve quality‐of‐life issues affecting Oakley’s citizenry such as traffic and homelessness.
He will be formally sworn in on Tuesday, Jan. 18 in the Oakley City Council Chambers.
