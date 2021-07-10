A 37-year-old Oakley resident shot and killed an alleged home intruder early Saturday morning, according to the Oakley Police Department.
An unidentified 25-year-old San Francisco resident had allegedly forced his way into a Blue Heron Court home shortly after midnight, when the 37-year-old home occupant opened fire several times, killing the suspect, police said.
The male was pronounced dead at the scene; he was known to the occupants and had a history of violence, police said in a news release.
The investigation is on-going; therefore names are not being released at this time, and there are no outstanding suspects, police said.
