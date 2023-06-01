The Oakley Union Elementary School District’s free summer lunch program run Monday, June 12 through Friday, July 7. Free meals will be provided at one location: Oakley Elementary School, 501 Norcross Lane in Oakley as part of a The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s federally funded food program.
The USDA provides this free, healthful meal program for children during the summer months while regular school is not in session. There is no enrollment, paperwork, or income qualifications required to participate. Meals are free to all children and teens, ages 2 to 18, this summer, and will be served Monday through Friday from 11-11:30 a.m.
Children not yet in kindergarten should be accompanied by an adult.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.