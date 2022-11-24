The City of Oakley is accepting coupon forms from local businesses to be included in our Shop Oakley Coupon Book for 2023.
The city instituted a Shop Oakley program in 2016 in an effort to promote Oakley-based businesses by using a coupon booklet that includes promotions at businesses in Oakley to give residents an incentive to shop locally. There is no fee to participate.
The coupon booklet is free to consumers and is available at City Hall, the Oakley Recreation Center, participating businesses. It is distributed to residents and visitors at special events throughout the year.
