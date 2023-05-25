Oakley sets timetable for new library

Submitted Photo

The city’s library currently operates out of Freedom High School library.

The City of Oakley hopes to start construction of its new library in the next three to five years.

The project is still in its preliminary stages, but an initial analysis by Management Partners, a San Jose government consulting firm hired by City of Oakley, found that it is potentially feasible to sell the land at the O’Hara Avenue/Acme Street intersection for a mixed-use public private partnership development.

Oakley Assistant City Manager Danielle Navarro said the development will combine a private residential project with a public community center.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription