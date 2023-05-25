Oakley sets timetable for new library

The City of Oakley hopes to start construction of its new library in the next three to five years.
The project is still in its preliminary stages, but an initial analysis by Management Partners, a San Jose government consulting firm hired by City of Oakley, found that it is potentially feasible to sell the land at the O’Hara Avenue/Acme Street intersection for a mixed-use public private partnership development.
Oakley Assistant City Manager Danielle Navarro said the development will combine a private residential project with a public community center.
“Additional analysis is needed to determine the appropriate size and costs of the center as well as the density of the residential project,” said Navarro in an email.
The Initial Feasibility Analysis report by the consulting firm showed that the entire O’Hare and Acme block will be needed to make the project feasible, due to the lack of space in Contra Costa County that can accommodate both public and private residential uses.
Additional public funds will also be necessary as the development of a private residential center will generate only a portion of the funding required for the public community center, the report noted.
Navarro said the additional analysis is needed to determine the appropriate size and costs of the center as well as the density of the residential project.
Last year, the City agreed with Contra Costa County to share the cost of demolishing a vacant Sheriff’s Office substation to pave the way for the downtown community library.
The city and the county will split the $400,000 substation demolition costs.
The agreement further notes a provision to transfer ownership of the building from the County to the City if library funding is secured by Oakley by the end of July next year.
The Oakley Library sits on a borrowed space that it initially leased from Freedom High School. The month-to-month lease began in 1999 and was extended until 2010.
Navarro said the funding plan for the ownership transfership is a work in progress.
“Initial analysis has been conducted and the City will hire consultants to assess potential funding sources and develop a comprehensive funding plan.”
“The project is still in the preliminary stages and the City has not yet identified the consultants,” Navarro said. “We expect that to happen in the next three months and then anticipate a three-to-four-month timeframe to determine the appropriate size and costs of the community center and the density of the residential project with input from the community.”
Navarro said the city is focused on “strategic and thoughtful growth,” adding that a project of this scale takes time to ensure the funding, furnishing, design, constructions, and future maintenance plans are well-planned and fiscally sound to meet community needs.
Lorena Campos, president of the Friends of the Oakley Library, said the community is excited about a new library and what it could offer.
Campos said the organization has received much community feedback this past year during their outreach at various events.
“At the Heart of Oakley festival, Friends of the Oakley invited our neighbors to imagine and dream up what a new library in Oakley would look, feel, and sound like and there were so many wonderful submissions.
“We’d like to encourage the City to host some focus groups with library staff, Friends (of the Oakley Library) and the community so that people can share their ideas for a new library directly with City staff and the architect,” said Campos.
She noted that advocating for more community spaces like study areas and meeting rooms will benefit the community, adding there is also a need for a bigger venue to host performers that draw a large crowd.
“We’d like to work with Oakley Library staff and County Library leadership to advocate for a state-of-the-art library that serves everyone in Oakley.
“We look forward to connecting with different nonprofits in Oakley to advocate for a space that will benefit all groups in the community,” said Campos.
