Oakley City Council NEWS_Editorial Art

OAKLEY—The city decided to get out of the pizza business Tuesday night. But it will deliver the dough it made to the city’s General Fund.

Acting as the landlord of 3070 Main St. the City Council voted unanimously to sell the property to the current lessee, Skipolini’s Pizza, for $641,714. The Oakley Redevelopment Agency built the building in 2013 to attract business to its budding downtown core. It was home to two previous failed restaurants, Carpaccio’s and Buon Appetito, which struggled to survive at the location. Skipolini’s moved in during the fall of 2020 with a favorable lease from the city running through May 2035.

“I see this as an awesome opportunity for Oakley,” former City Council member Sue Higgins said at the time.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription