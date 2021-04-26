Oakley Union Elementary School District Superintendent Greg Hetrick has announced he'll retire at the end of this school year.
Here is his announcment to the community in its entirety:
Dear Oakley Union Elementary School District Families,
I hope this message finds you and your family well. I want to start by saying thank you for all that you have done over the last 13 months as we have navigated through a truly difficult and unprecedented time. Since 1998 and especially over the past five years as your Superintendent, it has been my honor to get to work with such an amazing school community.
With a heavy heart, I am sharing with you today that I have decided to retire as your Superintendent at the end of this school year. There is really never a good time to retire as a Superintendent, as the work will never be done but for me and my family, the time is right. As I reflect on the work that has been done, I am proud to have been able to serve the OUESD Community for more than 20 years. There have been so many amazing things that have happened and continue to happen within this incredible learning community. I sincerely thank you as a member of our school community and I will forever be grateful for what our school community has given to my family and me.
Throughout my career, my family has always supported me and they have all had to make sacrifices in doing so. It is now time for me to repay their support by making myself more available to them. I have said on many occasions that Oakley is an Amazing place because of the Amazing people and that has been, and will always be, true. Being able to spend more than 20 years in Oakley and also having the honor of serving as your Superintendent has been a pleasure, and has been one of the hardest things that I have ever loved doing.
I have shared with our Board that I intend to retire to allow them time to engage in the process of finding the next Superintendent for OUESD. In the coming days and weeks our Board will outline the process that will be utilized to select the next OUESD Superintendent. As we move through the end of the school year and beyond, I remain committed to continuing the work of supporting our students and staff as we plan for the start of the new school year.
There is work to be done, and I have the utmost confidence that OUESD is going to shine bright in the years to come because it is truly an Amazing learning community. We will remain committed to the Vision of OUESD, “A diverse learning community committed to educating and empowering today’s learners and tomorrow’s leaders in a safe and inclusive environment.” I am sincerely and profoundly thankful for all that the OUESD Community has done for my family and me. This community has been, and will always be, a special place for me - I thank you for that.
I wish you and your family the absolute best. Thank you for all that you do. Working together, we do make a difference. Be well.
Respectfully,
Greg D. Hetrick
Superintendent, Oakley Union Elementary School District
