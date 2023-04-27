Oakley votes to protect funding sources

Photo by Chris Campos

Members of the East Contra Costa Historical Society displayed their mobile history banner project at the Oakley City Council meeting Tuesday night.

OAKLEY – At the request of City Manager Josh McMurray, the City Council adopted a resolution stating the city’s opposition to the Taxpayer Protection and Government Accountability Act, which will appear on the November 2024 ballot. The initiative, backed by the California Business Roundtable, would limit government agencies’ ability to impose fees and taxes.

Council member Shannon Shaw stated “Our options on funding sources are already limited. We should protect what we’ve got.” The vote passed 5-0.

In other action, Scott Wannamaker, assistant fire chief with the Contra Costa County Fire District (ConFire), also presented an upbeat report to the Council on the ongoing improvements to fire services fueled by the tax boost from Measure X at Stations 93 and 95 in the city. After years of bleak assessments from the former East Contra Costa Fire Department, ConFire is now filling fresh engine crews at formerly shut stations in the area.

