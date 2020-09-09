In a Tuesday announcement, the city named its new chief of police.
Beginning Sept. 28, Dean Capelletti will step into the role, replacing the now-retired Police Chief Eric Christensen.
“Throughout the hiring process, we were looking primarily for an experienced candidate who we knew would care for the City of Oakley just like we do,” said City Manager Bryan Montgomery. “Chief Capelletti brings great energy and passion for the law enforcement profession and is very skilled in working at building relationships of trust, which is especially important in these unique and challenging times. I know Chief Capelletti will fully devote himself to the protection and service of the people of Oakley.”
Capelletti has been serving as captain of the La Habra Police Department in Southern California and comes to the Oakley position with a variety of experience, including some time in the private sector. He has 18 years of extensive experience in most areas of law enforcement and holds a master’s degree in public administration with an emphasis on organizational leadership. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy.
“My career goal has always been to find a quality position in the Bay Area, where I feel most at home,” Capelletti said. “I could not be more excited to have found such an exciting opportunity. I can’t wait to get to know and become part of the Oakley community.”
Mayor Kevin Romick said the new police chief stood out from a number of other candidates for his strength as an officer and his down‐to‐earth personality.
ʺOur community has made it very clear that they expect outstanding police work on every level, beginning with the leadership,” Romick said. “The Oakley Police Department and our entire city are so fortunate to have an incoming chief with this amount of experience and knowledge working for us. Chief Capelletti possesses excellent law enforcement and personal skills — as well as an uncompromising work ethic all of which will benefit Oakley enormously. He will be a great fit in our community and an asset to our police department.”
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.