Oakley welcomes two to City Council

Two familiar faces joined the Oakley City Council in December: Hugh Henderson and Shannon Shaw.
Shaw and Henderson were serving on the city’s Planning Commission when they won their November election races. In recent separate interviews with The Press, they outlined their priorities for the coming year with both emphasizing public safety and economic development.
Shaw, 44, works as a property manager at Presidio Village Senior Housing in Pittsburg. She was born in Pasadena, earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the California Coast University in Santa Ana and joined the Planning Commission in October 2021. She is married to Jason (a police sergeant in Clayton) and has three adult children: Harley 26, Cole 24, and Ashlynn 22; and two granddaughters: Payson 7 and Ellie 4. She moved to Oakley in 2009.
Shaw said in her video interview that her experience on the commission was “a little scary” at first as it was her first as a public official. “But it prepared me well.”
She would like to see the city take an “aggressive” approach to boosting the staffing levels at the Police Department to 44 officers. Shaw is also proposing the establishment of a new substation near Bethel Island or the far east border of the city.
She said she is a big supporter of the city’s proposed 55-acre regional park along Sellers Road.
Shaw also reported that the most pressing issue that Oakley voters were concerned about was the fire evacuation plans along the Cypress corridor.
A former police officer in Brentwood from 1988-1995, Henderson served as a fire captain in El Cerrito from 1995-2005 and as chief of the former East Contra Costa Fire Protection District from 2010-2017. Henderson, 60, graduated from Liberty High School and attended Los Medanos College. He is the general manager of Hook, Line & Sinker on Main Street in Oakley.
It’s no surprise that he put public safety at the top of his City Council priorities in a recent interview. “We need to increase the size of the police department to keep up with the growth of the city,” Henderson said. He also hopes to promote more economic development in Oakley particularly along the waterfront, which he called “underutilized.”
Henderson also is firmly behind the development of the city’s proposed Delta regional park. “We need to deliver to the public what has been promised by past city councils.”
Henderson said voters were confused by the new format when the city switched to district elections from general elections.
The former fire chief promised to make himself accessible to the city’s residents.
