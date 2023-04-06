OAKLEY – The Planning Commission gave their blessing to the Sellers Avenue subdivision Tuesday night. The positive vote, however, was solely advisory since the City Council will make the final decision on the 77-home project proposed for a 20-acre property that lies between the railroad tracks and Sellers Avenue.

A number of Sellers Avenue neighbors appeared before the Commission to express their opposition to the project with objections concentrating on traffic safety and the spoiling of the rural nature of the farming area.

The property is on a stretch of Sellers Avenue with a 50-mph speed limit zone and lined with agricultural operations and a variety of livestock. Neighbors noted the difficulty of just entering the street during high traffic hours, particularly from Wildhorse Road nearby.

