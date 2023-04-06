OAKLEY – The Planning Commission gave their blessing to the Sellers Avenue subdivision Tuesday night. The positive vote, however, was solely advisory since the City Council will make the final decision on the 77-home project proposed for a 20-acre property that lies between the railroad tracks and Sellers Avenue.
A number of Sellers Avenue neighbors appeared before the Commission to express their opposition to the project with objections concentrating on traffic safety and the spoiling of the rural nature of the farming area.
The property is on a stretch of Sellers Avenue with a 50-mph speed limit zone and lined with agricultural operations and a variety of livestock. Neighbors noted the difficulty of just entering the street during high traffic hours, particularly from Wildhorse Road nearby.
The Commission’s 4-1 vote to support the project came with some qualifications and suggested conditions. But Ken Strelo, the city’s Planning Manager, advised the panel that speed limits were not within their authority to review. Since the project will require a rezoning amendment, which only the City Council can grant, their review will determine its ultimate fate.
The project, submitted by MLC Holdings of San Ramon, lies at 5911 Sellers Ave. and is zoned P-1 (Planned Unit Development) District. The project is located along the western boundary of Sellers Avenue, which is also the City limit line at the project location. The project site frontage along Sellers Avenue runs 728 feet. From there, the property continues west where it intercepts the BNSF (Burlington Northern Santa Fe) railroad tracks that run in a northwest-southeast direction.
The new single-family residential subdivision of 77 lots would include private streets, a stormwater detention treatment area, and a neighborhood park. The project will also be dedicating 2.73 acres of land along Sellers Avenue and the future Laurel Road extension right of way along the project’s northern boundary.
The 2.73 acres is open space right-of-way on north and eastern borders, leaving space for potential sidewalks, landscaping and utilities.
Some 2.76 acres will be required for the stormwater detention basin and open space/park area. Rural residential properties lie to the north, south, and east.
Neighbors commenting at the meeting also mentioned the legality of placing the subdivision within a county-imposed buffer zone around Knightsen to the east, an unincorporated part of the county and outside Oakley’s city limits. Other comments focused on the type of sound walls planned and privacy concerns.
The project includes three different floor plans ranging from 2,054 to 2,493 square feet of livable area consisting of two one-story and one two-story plans. All plans include a front-facing, two-car garage door, and a minimum of four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
