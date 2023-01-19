The Oakley Planning Commission approved plans for a garage door sales and installation business on Tuesday night despite missing two commissioners.
With the November election sending two Planning commissioners – Shannon Shaw and Hugh Henderson – to the City Council, the remaining three commissioners were able to make a quorum vote to unanimously approve the one project before them.
Melissa Garcia applied on behalf of 1799 Carpenter Road LLC requesting approval of a design review to establish and operate a garage door sales and installation business within an existing structure on a portion of a 9.5-acre site occupied by La Grande wedding venue. One improvement to the site was installation of Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant parking. No other modifications are proposed. The site is designated Commercial in the Oakley General Plan at the property address 1799 Carpenter Road.
