City of Oakley logo
Photo courtesy of City of Oakley

OAKLEY – A total of 817 more single-family homes are closer to coming to Oakley’s shores at the Summer Lake North Project after the city’s Planning Commission unanimously approved its Design Plan at a meeting Tuesday night.

The city also prepared its 2023-2031 housing plan update in compliance with state law and has identified sites that can accommodate housing to meet the city’s state-mandated allocation. The Summer Lake North Project is one of them.

Trent Sanson, a vice president of DeNova Homes of Concord, presented their plans in hundreds of pages of floor plans, architectural elevations, colors and materials schemes, and village preliminary development plans for 817 new single-family residential homes at the Summer Lake North Subdivision 9307 located east of Bethel Island Road and north of East Cypress Road. The project has been before the city’s Planning Department since 2009.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription