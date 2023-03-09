OAKLEY – A total of 817 more single-family homes are closer to coming to Oakley’s shores at the Summer Lake North Project after the city’s Planning Commission unanimously approved its Design Plan at a meeting Tuesday night.
The city also prepared its 2023-2031 housing plan update in compliance with state law and has identified sites that can accommodate housing to meet the city’s state-mandated allocation. The Summer Lake North Project is one of them.
Trent Sanson, a vice president of DeNova Homes of Concord, presented their plans in hundreds of pages of floor plans, architectural elevations, colors and materials schemes, and village preliminary development plans for 817 new single-family residential homes at the Summer Lake North Subdivision 9307 located east of Bethel Island Road and north of East Cypress Road. The project has been before the city’s Planning Department since 2009.
There are a total of 20 floor plans (five single-story and 15 two-story), each with three architectural types pre-selected from five architectural types used throughout the entire subdivision (Spanish, Tuscan, Farmhouse, Traditional, and Prairie). Livable area of the homes is between 1,927 and 3,479 square feet.
Planning Director Ken Strelo outlined in the staff report that the City Council approved the Summer Lake North Vesting Tentative Map on Oct. 25, 2011 subdividing 409 acres into 824 residential lots, a 70-acre man-made lake, open space, parks, a commercial area, and other associated improvements, including construction of 14,000 linear feet of new levee. Strelo also noted that the project is broken down into five “neighborhoods” grouped around 12 “villages.”
The Commission’s approval Tuesday night was strictly limited to its design aspects. The meeting was also the first appearance of Jimmy Ramirez who was recently appointed to the board by the City Council. Jeanne Krieg, the second appointee to the remaining open seat, replied via text message that she was absent from her first meeting due to a vacation trip planned long before her selection by the Council.
Ramirez asked one of the few questions submitted to Sanson by the commissioners noting the large impact the project would have on traffic and city transportation. “What does transit look like in the plans with up to 1,200 more cars coming onto East Cypress?” he asked. Strelo answered that Tri-Delta Transit had been involved in early planning of the project in locating bus stops along East Cypress Road.
Summer Lake North Subdivision is a part of the East Cypress Corridor Specific Plan. It is bordered on the west by Bethel Island Road, the south by East Cypress Road, the north by Sandmound Boulevard, and the east by rural and residential properties located in unincorporated Contra Costa County. Beyond East Cypress Road farther south is the Summer Lake South subdivision of 625 single-family residential homes, a canoe club, and community park.
City Manager Josh McMurray said Wednesday in an email, “The flood protection levee for the future development for the Summer Lake North project is currently being graded/constructed. In addition to the levee construction, project grading, drainage, and roadway infrastructure must be completed and constructed prior to the construction of any homes. Once those elements are completed, the developer may begin to submit for approvals of homes, which will include the payment of required fees.”
Following the Summer Lakes vote, the Planning Commission heard a report from Strelo on the city’s state - mandated housing plan. The city must adopt a housing plan for the eight-year period 2023-2031 to accommodate the city’s regional housing need allocation of 1,058 housing units, composed of 279 very-low income units, 161 low-income units, 172 moderate-income units, and 446 above moderate-income units. The city prepared the 2023-2031 housing plan update in compliance with state law and has identified sites that can accommodate housing units meeting the city’s housing need allocation.
Strelo reported that “We’re getting very close” to meeting the state’s housing requirements. The city’s urban planner consultant, Heidi Gen Kuong, outlined the report’s details to the commission emphasizing that state housing officials were looking for more “accommodating the needs of the city’s low-income residents,” particularly in the need for more multi-unit rentals in the downtown core. The commissioners voted unanimously to accept the housing plan update. A further review by the state remains to be submitted.
