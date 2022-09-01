Police fatally shoot Oakley man in domestic dispute

Photo by Melissa van Ruiten

A man was shot by police on the 1800 block of Teresa Lane in Oakley after officers responded to a domestic dispute call. The man fired several shots at officers, causing officers to return fire.

An Oakley man is dead following a domestic dispute on Thursday night, Aug. 25.

At about 10:40 p.m., Oakley Police received a call from a woman who said her boyfriend had a gun and had been driving around with her in the car, not letting her leave. The boyfriend told her he was going to kill her and himself, according to a press release from Oakley police.

Upon the couple’s return to their home on the 1800 block of Teresa Lane in Oakley, the woman escaped and called 911.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription