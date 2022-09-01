Police fatally shoot Oakley man in domestic dispute

An Oakley man is dead following a domestic dispute on Thursday night, Aug. 25.
At about 10:40 p.m., Oakley Police received a call from a woman who said her boyfriend had a gun and had been driving around with her in the car, not letting her leave. The boyfriend told her he was going to kill her and himself, according to a press release from Oakley police.
Upon the couple’s return to their home on the 1800 block of Teresa Lane in Oakley, the woman escaped and called 911.
When officers arrived on scene, they attempted to talk to the man, recently identified as Frank Anthony Correa, 58, but to no avail. A police drone was used to locate Correa inside the home and ascertain that he had a handgun. Officers continued their attempts to de-escalate the situation, but were answered with shots fired within the home.
“Our officers are trained to de-escalate situations at every opportunity when that is a viable option,” said Oakley Police Chief Paul Beard. “Our officers attempted to de-escalate this tragic situation [early Friday morning], but the suspect would not allow for our attempts to take hold. When officers are presented with such grave situations, and when no other options work or are available, they must sometimes fall back on other critical training they receive on a regular basis. This is the training they fell back on [Friday morning] to ensure there was no loss of lives of innocent victims or the officers themselves.”
At 1:18 a.m., a few hours after the incident began, the suspect exited the house and fired several shots at the officers outside. One officer returned fire and struck the suspect. Medical aid was provided on scene, but Correa died from his injuries, according to the press release.
“The victim in this case, that original caller that started this whole thing in motion, she’s safe,” said Oakley Lt. Robert Roberts. “Although this [situation] is tragic, it could’ve been much, much worse.”
In the course of the investigation, Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab collected a minimum of 16 spent 9mm casings from the scene, each of which are believed to have been fired by Correa in the direction of the domestic violence victim or Oakley Police Officers, according to the statement released by Beard on Aug. 30. Some officers reported that they felt debris striking them, attributed to bullets passing through vehicles, producing secondary projectiles, or from bullets ricocheting off of the ground. One of the involved officers received a wound to his forearm from a piece of a vehicle that was blown off by a bullet fired by Correa, according to Beard.
“These volleys of fire came after several attempts were made to communicate with Correa and pleas were made for him to surrender,” Beard stated. “This review of camera footage clearly demonstrates how dangerous of an event this was for the Oakley Police Officers and I remain grateful none of my officers were seriously injured.”
Beard identified the officer who fired the deadly shot as Brett Johnson, who has served on the Oakley Police force for over a year and is a 7-year law enforcement veteran.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.