Residents offer ideas for Oakley regional park

Photo courtesy of City of Oakley

Oakley’s proposed 55-acre Regional Park will be developed along Dutch Slough.

OAKLEY – The City Council spent about 90 minutes gathering residents’ input on the plans for the city’s Community Regional Park on Wednesday, March 29, at the city’s Recreation Center.

The outreach open house meeting, led by Brian Fletcher of Callander Associates, design consultants hired by the city, kicked off the master planning process for the future 55-acre park at the north end of Sellers Avenue. Attendees were asked to offer comments, ask questions, and participate in interactive activities that will provide an updated vision and direction for the future development of the park.

Since the previous master plan was completed in 2019, the city has continued to grow, recreational needs have continued to change and the construction of the Dutch Slough Tidal Restoration project, including the levee system adjacent to the site, has been completed.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription