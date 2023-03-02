Following a positive report on the city’s finances, the City Council decided to throw a $20,000 lifeline to the ailing Oakley Senior Center and spend more on drawing tourists to the Delta at their meeting Tuesday night.
City Manager Josh McMurray had warned the Council at their last meeting that the Senior Center, which is not operated by the city, had been facing closure without an infusion of cash.
The center’s board stated in their plea, that “currently, we have enough funds to keep the center operational until May or June. Since everyone had to shelter-in-place and close businesses due to COVID 19, we have slowly been draining money from our bank account as we continued to maintain the building per our lease and pay our monthly and annual bills. Our membership has dropped as we have seniors that are still not willing or able to be around large gatherings or meetings. Currently, we have 242 paid members at $15 a calendar year, and 18 Golden members that are 90 years or over and are free. Most of our activities and classes have been reinstated with less participation. In the past, our largest income was casino trips, which we were not able to continue.”
The letter noted that should the Senior Center close, “All services, classes and support for our seniors and the community will come to a screeching stop as our non-profit senior center will be bankrupt and closing the doors. Costa Café will no longer be able to provide hot meals in Oakley and/or a weekly supply of frozen meals every Wednesday. The Oakley Veterans, Delta/Oakley Lions Club, 4-H and Meals on Wheels will have to find a new home as we allow them use of the building for no charge. Food Bank would have to find another group of volunteers and location.”
The city’s grant comes with conditions.The Senior Center “must demonstrate measures taken to increase financial stability (increase in revenue streams and decrease in costs) and provide a May update to the Council on measures that were taken, as well as measures that are planned and implementation strategies to continue moving forward in a positive manner,” according to the staff report.
The grant for the Senior Center is drawn from portions of the City’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds since the money was first received in July 2021. A total of $6,514,000 has been allocated, leaving $3,663,190 remaining to be allocated. Funding must be obligated by the end of calendar year 2024 and expended by the end of calendar year 2026.
The Council also voted to approve ARPA spending $300,000 for the city’s Tourism Fund. The staff report on the allocation said the city would like to establish a tourism fund, which will focus on strengthening and re-establishing our brand around the Delta and sport, recreation and fishing related activities. There are some immediate needs for the fund, which include the sponsorship of fishing tournaments, marketing and advertising related to tournaments and the broader scope of establishing Oakley as the Bay Area’s premier destination for water - related activities.
The Council also approved spending $60,000 for free recreation classes to Oakley youth.
The spending list of ARPA allocations came following a positive report on the city’s finances from Finance Director Tim Przybyla. His Mid-Year Review stated “that if we remain disciplined, as the Council has directed and as incorporated into the city’s financial policies, the city’s operations are and can remain balanced over time.”
He also said that in addition to the 30% Emergency Reserve Fund minimum, another $1 million was reserved at the end of fiscal year 2021/2022 to provide a further buffer in case the housing market or the economy declines.
The opening public comment period at the start of the Tuesday meeting kicked off with three residents speaking out in opposition of the proposed cannabis dispensary from the Continente Ranch recently submitted to the city.
Led off by Orchard Park Middle School Principal Gretchen Gaudy, all three speakers condemned the proposed plans for the cannabis farm site which “is right around the corner from our school with four-year-olds roaming our campus within sight,” as Gaudy said. She was followed by Carol Manning and Lindsay Wisely who repeated their outrage that the city would consider approving any such business within its borders.
Council member George Fuller once again attempted to gain his colleagues’ support to bring the cannabis proposal directly before the City Council, thus bypassing the city Planning Commission. “This proposal is bound to incur the ire of the people one way or another,” Fuller said. He further insisted that the issue should be brought directly before the city’s voters. His proposal once again failed to gain any traction with other Council members.
In other actions taken Tuesday night, the City Council:
Approved a $204,000 contract to remodel the Human Resources Department offices; Approved a rewrite of the city’s personnel rules “to make it align with current best practices”
Approved $700,000 in ARPA funds for “a dynamic, new Citywide Retail and Industrial Revitalization Grant program to help fund façade and building improvements.” The program is intended to stimulate private investment, to improve both the physical appearance and the quality of tenants in retail and light industrial areas throughout the city. The program will offer reimbursement grants for exterior improvements and/or tenant improvements;
Approved the Final Map for Subdivision 9311 (located east of Jersey Island Road, west of Bethel Island Road and south of Dutch Slough Road) of 334 acres into 276 single family residential lots consistent with the approved East Cypress Corridor Specific Plan The project area is also previously known as the Dal Porto Property North Property.
