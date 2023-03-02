City of Oakley logo
Following a positive report on the city’s finances, the City Council decided to throw a $20,000 lifeline to the ailing Oakley Senior Center and spend more on drawing tourists to the Delta at their meeting Tuesday night.

City Manager Josh McMurray had warned the Council at their last meeting that the Senior Center, which is not operated by the city, had been facing closure without an infusion of cash.

The center’s board stated in their plea, that “currently, we have enough funds to keep the center operational until May or June. Since everyone had to shelter-in-place and close businesses due to COVID 19, we have slowly been draining money from our bank account as we continued to maintain the building per our lease and pay our monthly and annual bills. Our membership has dropped as we have seniors that are still not willing or able to be around large gatherings or meetings. Currently, we have 242 paid members at $15 a calendar year, and 18 Golden members that are 90 years or over and are free. Most of our activities and classes have been reinstated with less participation. In the past, our largest income was casino trips, which we were not able to continue.”

