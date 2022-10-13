No major votes were taken at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, but council frustrations with city staff sprouted into public view.
Before a vote could be taken on a normally routine zoning amendment, council member George Fuller complained that he was getting tired of staff requests for more time to complete council’s requests. Through City Manager Joshua McMurray, planning staffers had asked the council for more time to rewrite a zoning item dealing with drive-through restaurant regulations. Fuller said he and colleague Anissa Williams had repeatedly asked for an expedited return of the rewritten amendment, and he was concerned that the item would be delayed until after the new year.
He said he was so frustrated that he was willing to seek a moratorium on all drive-through restaurant approvals until a revised amendment was produced by the staff. “If the community will have to wait, then maybe the developers should wait,” Fuller said. Later, Fuller said he would even support a moratorium on all construction permits until he was satisfied.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.