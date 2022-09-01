Police Tape

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative 

Two men were arrested after multiple people were stabbed at the Rusty Porthole, a popular bar on the 3800 block of Willow Road in Bethel Island, Saturday, Aug. 27.

“[Emergency] crews found one victim that had stab wounds to the back, who was later transported via Con Fire air ambulance to John Muir Medical Center,” said Contra Costa Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Gil Guerrero. “The three other victims had what were considered minor wounds and refused treatment at the scene.”

The suspects fled the scene, and in the process, reportedly struck another person with their vehicle. However, the additional victim was not located by EMS personnel for treatment, according to Guerrero.

