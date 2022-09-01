Two men were arrested after multiple people were stabbed at the Rusty Porthole, a popular bar on the 3800 block of Willow Road in Bethel Island, Saturday, Aug. 27.
“[Emergency] crews found one victim that had stab wounds to the back, who was later transported via Con Fire air ambulance to John Muir Medical Center,” said Contra Costa Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Gil Guerrero. “The three other victims had what were considered minor wounds and refused treatment at the scene.”
The suspects fled the scene, and in the process, reportedly struck another person with their vehicle. However, the additional victim was not located by EMS personnel for treatment, according to Guerrero.
One additional victim suffered undisclosed minor injuries, officials said.
The following morning, deputies arrested both suspects. Mitchell Wiese, 32, of Oakley was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on five counts of assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of battery, and carrying a loaded firearm. He is being held in lieu of $750,000 bail.
Luis Guerrero, 41, of Oakley was booked on five counts of assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of battery, and probation violation. He is being held without bail.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact the Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600. For any tips, email tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.
