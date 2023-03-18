Oakley Police have arrested two individuals who were involved in a shooting that took place March 15 at the 1000 block of Quail Valley Run.
Oakley Police responded to a March 15 call of three men fighting inside a vehicle, along with a report of gunshots at 10:12 p.m. Upon their arrival, police were informed that one person had fled from the vehicle after the gunshots and the driver had driven the vehicle away, according to a press release.
The vehicle was found at the intersection of Laurel and Teton Roads. Officers made contact with the occupants and learned that the vehicle was stolen March 11. Police determined that the driver of the vehicle, Nickolas Durham, 18, of Pittsburg, was shot in the chest. The juvenile passenger of the vehicle’s identity has not been released.
According to Oakley police, the occupants of the vehicle were uncooperative and Durham was transported to a local hospital for care. During the investigation, the stolen vehicle was seized as evidence, along with the firearm that was used in the shooting. According to the press release, police investigation revealed that the incident was an illegal narcotics deal “gone bad.”
Durham was arrested and booked on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and the juvenile passenger was arrested and booked on suspicion of possession of a firearm and assault with a deadly weapon. The third individual who fled on foot has not been identified, and is only known to be a male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.
Police request that if anybody has any information regarding this incident to call (925) 229-2079
