Two East County residents have been charged in connection with a shooting on Laurel Road near Laurel Ballfields in mid-January.
Saul Velasco, 19, of Oakley and Marius Smith, 18, of Brentwood, are charged with attempted murder, shooting at an occupied vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly shooting an unidentified person on Jan. 14. Both suspects remain in custody, Oakley police said.
The suspects, both in a moving vehicle, allegedly shot the victim, an occupant in a separate moving vehicle, on Laurel Road near Laurel Ballfields. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Oakley police broadcasted an unidentified suspect vehicle to neighboring law enforcement agencies immediately after the incident, and Contra Costa County sheriff deputies pulled over the suspected vehicle a short time later on Vasco Road near Camino Diablo.
Both suspects in the pulled-over vehicle were detained and subsequently arrested in connection with the shooting after being identified by Oakley officers, authorities said.
“In the wake of this investigation, Oakley Police Detectives and evidence technicians executed search warrants for the purpose of enhancing what we already knew and matching any possible evidence to statements that were made to us,” Oakley police said in a statement. “Enough evidence was discovered to substantiate the statements, and it allowed us to present a credible case to the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office.”
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.