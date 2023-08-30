Walk on Oct. 7 in Oakley to prevent suicide

Suicide is one of the leading causes of death in the United States, yet it can be prevented. This October, volunteers from Contra Costa County are joining the thousands of people who are gathering in cities and towns across the United States to promote suicide prevention awareness and resources. The Oakley Out of the Darkness Community Walk, hosted by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) Greater San Francisco Bay Area Chapter will be on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 8 a.m. at Civic Center Park in Oakley. More information can be found at afsp.org/oakley. This gathering will support AFSP’s education, research, and survivor support programs. In addition to raising awareness and funds to try to prevent suicide, the walks give those who attend a chance to connect with others and know they are not alone, whether they walk in memory or in support of a loved one or in honor of their own mental health journey.
“Suicide touches one in five American families. We hope that by connecting with one another, we will draw attention to this issue and keep other families from experiencing a suicide loss like our family has experienced. Our ultimate goal is to save lives and bring hope to all that have been affected by suicide,” said Lindsey Cooper, AFSP’s Oakley walk chairperson. “We are determined to raise $48,000 to bring more prevention education and support programs to Contra Costa County.” To donate or join this event, visit afsp.org/oakley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.