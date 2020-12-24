When George Fuller noticed that the city council was out of sync with the residents it serves, he spoke out.
Not stopping there, Fuller threw his hat into the city council race in November and nabbed one of three up-for-grabs seats.
“I am really looking forward to working with the city to provide a new direction, a new start,” said Fuller, a 10-year city resident and retired Southern California police officer and teacher. “It’s exciting and fulfilling.”
He finished third in a packed seven-person field and isn’t shy about his council priorities. They include establishing district-based council representation; increasing public safety resources; easing parks and recreation program access; and implementing 24-7 child care for families juggling work, distance learning and other child care necessities.
He jumped into Oakley politics last year as a distressed citizen concerned about different issues, including talk of the council cutting funding for school site parks; and the safety concerns of opening a 7-Eleven, which could sell alcohol near Laurel Road and O’Hara Avenue, not far from elementary and high schools.
“I received a lot of flak for speaking out, but I continued to speak out,” he said.
Now a councilmember, Fuller’s advocacy will continue in an official capacity. Topping his list is establishing 24-7 child care that accommodates Oakley’s ever-growing around-the-clock workforce of nurses, police officers and other night-and-day occupations. These jobs have grown more complex due to at-home pandemic-induced challenges, like distance learning and other child care demands.
“We need to make sure there is child care, that people can go to work and feel safe,” Fuller said.
On the heels of that addition, Fuller said the city’s growth and different areas demand district-based council representation, a change he hopes to carry forward.
In addition, he has his eye on increasing the city’s public safety resources, which he says can be achieved by shifting funding priorities. He believes at least some downtown-allocated funds — including $3.5 million set aside for a future San Joaquin Joint Power Authorities train station platform north of Main Street, between Second Street and O’Hara Avenue — should be redirected to essential services, like the police department.
“Overall, I think that (downtown) money needs to go to public safety,” Fuller said.
He’s also a fan of bringing back the city’s planning commission, which has been absent for 16 years.
“We are talking about a new direction,” Fuller said. “It’s nice, it’s exciting, it’s an opportunity and I am looking forward to it.”
