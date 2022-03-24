Officials broke ground on the Trail Bicycle and Pedestrian Overcrossing in Brentwood on March 18.
The overcrossing, located between the Sand Creek and Lone Tree exits in Brentwood, will reconnect the portions of the Mokelumne Trail that were bisected by the Highway 4 expansion. Construction will begin this month and is expected to be completed as soon as early 2023.
The cost to design and build the bridge is about $13 million, with funding provided through Measure J taxpayer dollars, the State Route 4 Bypass Authority and bridge toll funds.
“This new bicycle and pedestrian overcrossing will improve the community’s connections to nature, jobs, housing, and transit opportunities – and serves as an example of what can be accomplished through collaboration,” said Contra Costa Transportation Authority Board Chair Chris Kelley. “But just as important, this bridge is designed with the future in mind, and could accommodate potential future autonomous shuttles as well as bicycles and pedestrians to help local residents get where they need to go.”
Once completed, the bridge will span 850 feet. With a width of 16 feet, it will be able to accommodate cyclists and pedestrians, along with the future possibility of autonomous shuttles. The structure will also comply with Americans with Disabilities Act standards to make sure all residents can use it, officials said.
Looking to the future, officials are also hoping that the overcrossing will play a key role in allowing residents another point of access to the proposed Innovation Center and a planned Brentwood Transit Center. The proposed Innovation Center encompasses more than 200 undeveloped acres along the Highway 4 Bypass between Old Sand Creek Road and Lone Tree Way, intended for future job-oriented development.
“Brentwood is a phenomenal location in proximity to Bay Area economic centers and gems of outdoor recreation,” said Brentwood Mayor Joel Bryant. “This overcrossing represents the first stage in a vision for Brentwood centered around easy access to the greater Bay Area. Creating options for residents and visitors to travel to and around Brentwood is central to that vision.”
The existing Mokelumne Trail segment in the overcrossing project area is part of the larger Mokelumne Coast to Crest Trail that will, when completed, connect six counties across California from the East Bay to the Sierra Nevada.
