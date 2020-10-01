My name is Oleksii Chuiko, and my vision for Oakley is to keep the balance between our inevitable growth and the quality of life that we all value and enjoy. I have been a proud resident of Oakley for the last three years. Over this short time, I have grown to love our amazing community. Now that my wife and I are expecting our first, I couldn’t have asked for a better place to raise our child.
I am running for Oakley City Council to bring a fresh approach and vision to our city, with emphasis on putting our families as the top priority. To me, this means support for our firefighters and police, the enforcement of local laws, regulations and ordinances, more efficient and accessible municipalities and businesses that will bring living-wage jobs and value to our community.
I am tired of seeing the countless exceptional people leave California in search of a better life. As a city, we must become that beacon of hope for our county and for the Bay Area. I see incredible potential in our community, but we must be proactive to realize our goals. While we may have our fair share of challenges ahead, the question is not if we are going to solve them, but how.
Together we can create a thriving city where youthful vigor and business opportunities work alongside our well-established agricultural community.
Learn more about my plans at oc4oakley.com.
– Submitted by Oleksii Chuiko
