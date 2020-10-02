Fellow Brentwood residents,
My name is Olga Vidriales, and I would be honored to be your elected Brentwood City Councilmember, District 3. My husband and I moved here in 2003 and immediately fell in love with all things Brentwood, including the quality of life and the safe and friendly community. I’ve been serving Brentwood for over 15 years in many different capacities. What better way to show my gratitude for the superb quality of life Brentwood has afforded our family? I have over 35 years of business experience including 27-plus years in bank management and eight years as a real estate professional. I graduated from Mills College, with a BA in business.
My top priorities include:
Fire Protection Services and Public Safety – Collaboration with all regional partners to find sustainable and equitable solutions; the City of Brentwood is not the sole solution. Working for continued funding and support for our great police department.
Strategic and Responsible Growth – Continued efforts to adhere to the existing general plan while remaining open-minded to the changing dynamics of our community’s needs. Ensuring that the citizens of Brentwood maintain decision-making and voting power with respect to our future.
Job Creation and Economic Development – We need to give our citizens the opportunity to live and work in Brentwood by bringing high-paying, technical jobs to Brentwood. Focusing on continued development of the Innovation Center.
My volunteerism includes being a member and past president of Brentwood Rotary; member and current CFO of the Brentwood Chamber of Commerce; former member of the Brentwood Neighborhood Committee (BNC); current member of Brentwood Strong; and member of our local church community for more than 15 years.
I will be honored to earn your vote.
For more information visit www.OlgaforBrentwood.com.
– Submitted by Olga Vidriales
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.