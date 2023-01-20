BYRON—The driver of a silver Nissan Sentra succumbed to his injuries following a collision with a tractor trailer on the morning of Friday, Jan. 20.
The California Highway Patrol received a call just before 10 a.m. of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 4 at Hoffman Lane, according to a press release by the department that afternoon. The northbound Nissan and eastbound tractor trailer each had one occupant.
“It appears the driver of the Nissan entered the intersection directly in front of the Tractor Trailer causing the Tractor Trailer to collide into the left side of the Nissan,” the press release states. “The driver of the Nissan was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. The driver of the Tractor Trailer was not injured.”
The crash is still under investigation. CHP has encouraged anyone with information to contact CHP Contra Costa in Martinez by calling (925) 646-4980.
