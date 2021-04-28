A 52-year-old Antioch man was shot and killed during an apparent tenant-landlord dispute on Garrow Drive in Antioch, Wednesday morning.
Antioch police officers responded to the 3300 block of Garrow Drive shortly before 11 a.m. on reports that a male had been shot, according to a news release.
Arriving officers found an unidentified 52-year-old Antioch male lying outside the residence, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He died after being transported to an area hospital.
Officers detained an unidentified 50-year-old Brentwood male at the scene who was armed with a gun.
Preliminary information revealed that the shooting took place during a landlord-tenant dispute. Detectives are currently interviewing the 50-year-old male who is considered a person of interest at this time, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Gragg at 925-779-6889 or the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at 925-778-2441. Tips may also be texted to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.274637 (CRIMES) with the keyword ANTIOCH.
