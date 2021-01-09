A stabbing victim has succumbed to his wounds following an attack in Brentwood, Saturday morning, Jan. 9.
According to a Brentwood police officer on the scene, the victim was a 37-year-old male. The suspect in the attack is in police custody.
Sgt. Eric Wernholm said that police responded to a report of a disturbance at a home on the corner of 800 block of Dainty Avenue shortly before 10 a.m. The victim reportedly suffered multiple stab wounds.
Neither the victim nor the suspect has yet been named. Police have not yet specified the relationship of the victim to the attacker but added the community is not at risk.
“This was not a random act of violence,” Wernholm said.
Paramedics and firefighters responded to the incident and a medical helicopter was called to the scene, but later canceled as the victim was transported to a local hospital by ground.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more information
