Brentwood police are investigating a shooting incident early Thursday morning at the 24 Hour Fitness on Lone Tree Way that left 1 person dead and three injured. Police have a suspect in custody.
The three injured people were transported to area hospitals, Brentwood police said.
The shooting occurred at about 2 a.m., according to police, and was allegedly the result of an argument that began in the gym and escalated in the parking lot.
