One male is dead and two females were injured after 70 gunshots rang out through the streets of downtown Antioch early Saturday morning.
Antioch police responded to Monica’s restaurant on the 200 block of H Street shortly after 2 a.m., after several calls reporting a shooting. Officers discovered one Black male who was shot several times and two other Black females who were hit, but sustained non-life threatening injuries.
The unidentified man, a 45-year-old Antioch resident, died later on at a local hospital, police said. The two female victims of the shooting were also unidentified by Antioch police.
