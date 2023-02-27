BRENTWOOD – A crash resulted in the death of a driver on Vasco Road in the early hours of the Monday morning commute.
According to a preliminary investigation by the California Highway Patrol, a Ford Fusion was traveling southbound on Vasco Road and collided head-on with a tractor trailer traveling northbound as the Ford crossed into the northbound lane at the intersection of Vasco Road and Camino Diablo at about 4:20 a.m., shutting down traffic in both directions during the morning commute heading toward Livermore and Interstate 580.
The driver of the Ford was pronounced dead on the scene and the driver of the tractor trailer was not injured, the CHP said. The accident victim has yet to be identified, and the crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.