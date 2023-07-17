Alcohol may have been the reason for a car crash on Byron Highway late Saturday night that killed one passenger and left the driver with major injuries.
According to the California Highway Patrol, a Chevrolet Suburban traveling southbound on Byron Highway when it left the road near Clifton Court in Discovery Bay and crashed into a dirt embankment at 11:07 p.m.
The passenger died on the scene, according to the CHP, and the driver suffered major injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
