The Oakley Police Department engaged in a pursuit of a stolen vehicle in the city of Antioch on March 27 at about 6:30 p.m.
During the pursuit, the driver of the stolen vehicle led officers around the area of Costco and ultimately into the downtown Antioch area.
While in the downtown area, someone in the stolen vehicle fired at least one round from the car and struck a passing motorist’s vehicle. Fortunately, that driver wasn’t injured.
Shortly thereafter, the stolen vehicle crashed into a parked car and the driver fled while officers set up in the area being guided by the sheriff’s office helicopter.
The driver of the vehicle was caught a few short blocks later and was arrested without further incident.
However, another occupant of the vehicle also fled on foot into a nearby yard on W. 3rd St. and was apparently armed with a handgun.
As he jumped into a rear yard, he was approached by the homeowner’s dog, which he shot. He then attempted to gain entry into the house and eventually shot out the rear sliding glass door while the homeowner and his 14-year-old son were in the living room.
They fled out the front window of the house and escaped unharmed while the suspect then ran upstairs and took vehicle keys and a green mechanic’s coverall piece of clothing before fleeing yard-to-yard on foot towards K. Street.
A Concord police K9 team was on the scene shortly after this incident unfolded, and attempted a search for the outstanding suspect, but was unable to locate him.
The suspect outstanding is described as a white or Hispanic male in his early 20’s, approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a thin build.
He may be wearing a green mechanic coverall-type garment and was last seen in the area of W. 3rd and K. streets.
The Oakley Police Department has custody of the driver at this time and the investigation is still in progress.
The injured dog, Oso, was taken to an area emergency vet in very critical condition by an Antioch Police officer. Its medical costs have been covered, thanks to the generosity of the community, but Oso's current condition is not known at this time.
Anyone with any information as to this case is urged to call the Antioch Police Department 925-778-2441, or the Oakley Police Department, at 925- 646-2441.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.