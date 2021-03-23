After two years of low precipitation, the U.S. Drought Monitor now reports that 95% of California is experiencing Moderate to Exceptional Drought. Reservoir and groundwater levels are significantly below average, and despite recent storms, snowpack is only 58% of average as of March 10. Continued dry conditions can threaten water supplies, impair critical habitat, reduce recreational opportunities, and create uncertainty for all water users. Hydrologic conditions since 2020 have been very similar to the drought years of 2014 and 2015.
Your early efforts can help minimize the potential impact of water management actions on businesses, homes, farms, and California’s public trust resources. Start planning now for potential water supply shortages later this year and identify practical actions you can take to increase drought resilience, such as increasing water conservation measures, reducing irrigated acreage, managing herd size, using innovative irrigation and monitoring technologies, or diversifying your water supply portfolio.
The Division of Water Rights (Division) relies on accurate and timely water use data from you and other diverters to help manage California’s water. All diverters must report their annual water use, and many diverters must report diversion metering or measuring data. By accurately reporting your water diversion and use data on time, you fulfill your legal reporting obligation and provide critically important information for managing the state’s water resources.
The Division is monitoring the situation closely and plans to engage more frequently with water users if dry conditions continue or worsen. We encourage you to work collaboratively with your community to develop cooperative water management solutions that meet both local and state-level needs.
More information on Drought Conditions can be found at: https://www.drought.gov/drought-status-updates/drought-status-update-california-nevada
More information about the Division of Water Rights can be found at: https://www.waterboards.ca.gov/waterrights/
