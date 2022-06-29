Contra Costa County officials are seeking candidates to fill several open commission seats:
Assessment Appeals Board
1 alternate seat
Closing date: Open until filled
The Assessment Appeals Board conducts impartial hearings on property assessment disputes between taxpayers and the county assessor. Based on the evidence presented at these hearings, the appeals board determines the value of the disputed property or determines other matters of property tax assessment within the board’s jurisdiction.
Qualifications:
Applicants should possess five or more years of professional experience in California as one of the following: licensed real estate broker, attorney, certified public accountant (CPA) or public accountant, property appraiser accredited by a nationally-recognized professional organization, property appraiser certified by the Office of Real Estate Appraisers, or property appraiser certified by the State Board of Equalization.
Aviation Advisory Committee (AAC)
1 seat
Closing date: Open until filled
The AAC advises the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors on aviation matters related to the Contra Costa County airports.
Economic Opportunity Council
3 Seats
2 Alternate Seats
Closing date: Open until filled
The Economic Opportunity Council includes 15 members and 2 alternates, divided equally among three sectors: the public sector, the low-income sector, and the private/non-profit sector. There are 5 public sector seats; 5 low-income sector seats and 1 low-income sector alternate seat; and 5 private/non-profit sector seats plus 1 private/non-profit sector alternate seat.
Fish & Wildlife Committee
1 Seat
Closing date: Open until filled
Advises the Board of Supervisors on fish and wildlife issues in Contra Costa County, including the use of funds from the Fish and Wildlife Propagation Fund regarding Fish and Game Code Section 13103.
The Fish & Wildlife Commission includes 10 seats. Each of the 5 supervisors nominates one member, and the Internal Operations Committee nominates 4 at-Large appointees and 1 alternate. The alternate can sit and vote for any at-large seat on the committee.
Historical Landmarks Advisory Committee
1 seat (District 3)
Closing date: Open until filled
The Contra Costa County Historical Landmarks Advisory Committee is looking to fill an existing vacancy. The Contra Costa County Historical Landmarks Advisory Committee advises the Board of Supervisors on matters relating to the identification and preservation of historical resources within the county, including identifying eligible sites and places to be listed in the County's Historic Resources Inventory. The committee meets 4 times per year.
Background: The Board of Supervisors receives input and community participation from numerous citizen advisory boards on a range of issues. Boards usually meet monthly regularly.
Candidates for these positions must live in District 3 or any specified boundary area for special districts. District 3 is composed of the cities of Antioch, Oakley, and Brentwood, and the unincorporated communities of Bethel Island, Byron, Knightsen, and Discovery Bay.
To download an application for any of these openings, visit https://www.contracosta.ca.gov/6408/Boards-and-Commissions-Database
Applications should be submitted to the Clerk of the Board’s office located at 1025 Escobar St, First Floor, Martinez, CA 94553 or by email to clerkoftheboard@cob.cccounty.us.
For more information, including on how to apply, contact District 3 Representative Alicia Nuchols at Alicia.Nuchols@bos.cccounty.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.