The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors is seeking an individual who is interested in park land use to represent the County on the East Bay Regional Parks District Park Advisory Committee (PAC). The PAC is a 21-member citizens' advisory group that studies issues and makes recommendations and comments on myriad policy issues, such as grazing, dogs, horses and bikes in parks, the Park District budget, naming of park facilities, park land use plans, new concessions, and more.
Members are appointed for two-year terms and may serve a total of four consecutive terms, or eight years. The term of office for this appointment will be January 1, 2021-December 31, 2022. Service is voluntary and members receive no compensation. Meetings are held in the evenings on the fourth Monday of each month at the Park District Headquarters in Oakland.
Application forms for the Contra Costa County seat can be obtained from the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors by calling (925) 655-2000, or the application can be completed on line by visiting the County website at https://www.contracosta.ca.gov/3418. Applications should be submitted to the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors, County Administration Building, 1025 Escobar St., Martinez, CA 94553, no later than 5:00 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020.
Applicants should plan to be available for public interviews in Martinez on Monday, November 9, 2020. Due to COVID-19, interviews may be conducted telephonically.
More information about the Park Advisory Committee can be obtained by calling Erich Pfuehler at the East Bay Regional Parks District at (510) 544-2006.
