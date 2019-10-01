The City of Brentwood is accepting applications from interested citizens for the following commissions and boards. Applicants for all commissions must reside within the city limits.
• Arts Commission: The arts commission is an advisory commission to the city council made up of five Brentwood citizens. This commission meets on the third Wednesday of each month. Arts commissioners make recommendations on arts. Commissioners should be knowledgeable about, and represent a cross section and distribution of membership among, the major art and cultural fields which may include one or more of the following art disciplines: architectural arts, dance, art education, fiber arts, literature, music, painting, performing arts, photography, ceramics, sculpture, murals, visual, functional art and crafts. One commission appointment is currently available (one vacancy due to term expiration on Dec. 31). Application deadline: Friday, Oct. 25.
• Brentwood Neighborhood Committee: The Brentwood Neighborhood Committee is an advisory committee made up of 15 Brentwood citizens. Meetings begin at 6 p.m. and are held the second Wednesday of each month in the Brentwood Community Center conference room at 35 Oak St. The committee serves to celebrate community pride by planning and assisting with special events to bring residents together to enjoy the neighborhoods, parks and historic downtown, such as "Home of the Season" program and National Night Out, and assists with the annual Christmas tree lighting. Eleven Commission appointments are currently available (seven terms expiring on Dec. 31 and four unfilled positions). Application deadline: Friday, Oct. 25.
• Park and Recreation Commission: The Park and Recreation Commission is an advisory commission to the city council made up of five Brentwood citizens. This commission meets on the fourth Thursday of each month. The commission makes recommendations on park and recreation facility designs, use of city parks and recreation facilities, and provides feedback and recommendations in regard to program and facility rules, regulations, policies and procedures. One commission appointment is currently available (one vacancy due to term expiration on Dec. 31). Application deadline: Friday, Oct. 25.
• Planning Commission: This five-member Commission meets on the first and third Tuesdays of each month. Typical commission duties include: recommending to the city council on general plan amendments, specific plans, rezonings and ordinances. Other duties include making decisions on design review applications, residential subdivisions and use permits. Two Commission appointments are currently available (two vacancies due to term expirations on Dec. 31). Application deadline: Friday, Oct. 25.
Applications are available at City Hall, 150 City Park Way, or by calling 925-516-5400, or online at www.brentwoodca.gov. For additional information, contact the city clerk’s office at 925-516-5440 or email CityClerk@brentwoodca.gov.
