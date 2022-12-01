Linda Wilson did not realize the impact of the ‘Big Pack’ on U.S. troops overseas until she received an email after the first one 10 years ago.
“The first pack we held was such a great event,” said Wilson, who owns Brentwood Napa Auto Parts . “When it was done, I thought we were finished. But then I came into work, and just as I was turning my computer off, a really strange email popped up. It was a message from Afghanistan. The message said that he didn’t know how we got his name or how we knew where he was. And he had no idea where Brentwood, California was. But he was writing to say thank you for making his and his buddies’ Christmas special with a pack from home. It really hit me and made me really think about what our military gives up for us, not just during the holidays, but all year, every day of the year-holidays, births, weddings, birthdays; everything we just expect to attend and be part of they miss out on. So, here we are on year 10. What an adventure it’s been! The only thing I hope for out of all of this is that we are able to reach the ones who need that extra support from home.”
Local volunteers, led by Operation Creekside director and chaplain Ed McClelland, can continue the impact of the gesture at this year’s event is Dec. 13 event at 6 p.m. in support of the military at the Brentwood Veterans Memorial Building at 757 First St.
The community gathers at the “Big Pack” to pack and send out hundreds of care packages to troops stationed overseas to receive in time for the holidays. According to McClelland, 12 local volunteers meet bimonthly to do about 25 care packs. The “Big Pack” however, is named as such due to trying to send as many as 300 to 400 care packs to the troops.
“It’s a great way to help the community, serve, and show support for our troops,” said McClelland. “We pack on the night of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) meeting at the Veterans Hall, and we honor them during the event.”
“The 10th annual means that we are consistent,” said McClelland. “I have been a part of this since its inception. Goods and donations are brought to the store. And also when we’re all done on pack night, we bring most of the care packs back to the store to get ready to ship.”
McClelland says that quality goods that ship well are preferred and needed, such as granola bars, energy bars, packs of nuts, sunflower seeds, beef jerky, Pop-Tarts, fruit snacks, powdered drink mixes, gum, as well as clothing items such as socks, T-shirts, and gloves. Cards and hand-written notes are also welcome, as each care pack also includes a special board on the bottom that has been painted by creative individuals, students from local schools, and Girl Scout troops. Additionally, low-budget items like Halloween candy or top ramen are not preferred.
“Each care pack costs $23.50 just for the shipping, so we like to get good items in the boxes. It takes four or five days to get them out,” said McClelland, adding that money for postage is also needed. “We like to ship quality goods to our troops that are providing our freedom.”
Wilson at Brentwood Napa Auto Parts recounts the first “Big Pack” event in 2013 and reasons for wanting to do something special for the troops for the holidays who were away from home.
“It was in late fall that we decided to have a pack and it just made sense to do it at Christmas time,” said Wilson. “I think it was just the thought of sending some love and support from home to a troop that was stationed overseas, with no family for the holidays that inspired many to help.”
Wilson recounts that they sent letters to their accounts and mailed out fliers expressing their desire to do a community troop pack. After a slow start and nearly giving up on the idea, they suddenly started receiving donations from farmers, small businesses, many families, and individuals three weeks later. People were donating merchandise for the boxes and cash for shopping and shipping.
“I have seen donations come in from all over our community and beyond to make this event happen,” said Wilson. “It’s really great when the veterans get involved too. A lot of them come in and tell stories about how much the packs from home meant to them when they were deployed.”
McClelland credits the help of Linda Wilson and her husband Rick at Brentwood Napa Auto Parts for the success and longevity of the annual Big Pack events, adding that these would not be possible without their help and recommendation.
“With Brentwood Napa Auto behind this, we get folks to help and to donate that we don’t normally get,” said McClelland. “We have shipped thousands of care packs in December above our normal shipping; more troops blessed!”
Wilson added that when they did their first Big Pack, she thought it would be a “one and done” deal, but the success of that first event and the impact and effect it generated inspired them to continue to do more.
McClelland added, “It is not all fun and games. We like to let folks know about some of the struggles our military personnel face and also like to raise awareness for things like military suicide. This is an event to serve by helping pack, being present to honor veterans, and get impacted when we share the mission.”
