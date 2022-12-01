[Video] Operation Creekside’s annual ‘Big Pack’ to show support for U.S. troops
Linda Wilson did not realize the impact of the ‘Big Pack’ on U.S. troops overseas until she received an email after the first one 10 years ago.

“The first pack we held was such a great event,” said Wilson, who owns Brentwood Napa Auto Parts . “When it was done, I thought we were finished. But then I came into work, and just as I was turning my computer off, a really strange email popped up. It was a message from Afghanistan. The message said that he didn’t know how we got his name or how we knew where he was. And he had no idea where Brentwood, California was. But he was writing to say thank you for making his and his buddies’ Christmas special with a pack from home. It really hit me and made me really think about what our military gives up for us, not just during the holidays, but all year, every day of the year-holidays, births, weddings, birthdays; everything we just expect to attend and be part of they miss out on. So, here we are on year 10. What an adventure it’s been! The only thing I hope for out of all of this is that we are able to reach the ones who need that extra support from home.”

Local volunteers, led by Operation Creekside director and chaplain Ed McClelland, can continue the impact of the gesture at this year’s event is Dec. 13 event at 6 p.m. in support of the military at the Brentwood Veterans Memorial Building at 757 First St.

