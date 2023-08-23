Opportunity Junction

Courtesy of Opportunity Junction.

Charity Navigator recently nominated Antioch-based nonprofit Opportunity Junction for a national Community Choice Award. 

Charity Navigator, considered the nation’s largest and most influential nonprofit evaluator, announced the nominees on National Nonprofit Day, Aug. 17. Voting will take place through Aug. 27, and the public can participate here: bit.ly/43xTazb.

Opportunity Junction in Antioch provides no-cost business and health care career training, job placement assistance, career counseling, and alumni support. The organization's mission is to help Contra Costa County job seekers develop the skills and confidence to launch careers that lead to financial security. Since 2000, the organization has helped more than 1,500 launch careers.

