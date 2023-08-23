Charity Navigator recently nominated Antioch-based nonprofit Opportunity Junction for a national Community Choice Award.
Charity Navigator, considered the nation’s largest and most influential nonprofit evaluator, announced the nominees on National Nonprofit Day, Aug. 17. Voting will take place through Aug. 27, and the public can participate here: bit.ly/43xTazb.
Opportunity Junction in Antioch provides no-cost business and health care career training, job placement assistance, career counseling, and alumni support. The organization's mission is to help Contra Costa County job seekers develop the skills and confidence to launch careers that lead to financial security. Since 2000, the organization has helped more than 1,500 launch careers.
Brianna Robinson, president and CEO of Opportunity Junction said, “We are deeply grateful for this nomination and the continued support from our community of supporters and partners. Opportunity Junction remains committed to helping motivated Contra Costa County job seekers develop the skills and confidence to launch careers that lead to financial security.”
The nomination arrived shortly after Opportunity Junction earned a 100% perfect rating across all four of Charity Navigator’s categories: impact and results, accountability and finance, culture and community, and leadership and adaptability. Out of 1.6 million nonprofits evaluated across the United States, only 28 were recognized with a perfect 100% rating.
The Community Choice Awards will have one winner in each size-based category: small, medium, large, and super. Opportunity Junction was nominated in the large category. Winners will be determined based on the total number of votes received. The winners will be announced on Sept. 27.
To cast your vote and support Opportunity Junction in the Community Choice Awards, please visit bit.ly/43xTazb and follow the voting instructions.
