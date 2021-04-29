Orchard Park School students to compete on state level

Of all the things to come out of the pandemic, a team of middle school girls from Orchard Park School (OPS) in Oakley might be one of the most interesting.
Seventh graders Natalia Cortez, Bethany Fumar and Yaretzi Costilla-Gutierrez, and eighth grader J Ting, banded together to join the National Engineering Design Competition (NEDC) by programing a microprocessor to engineer a human-centered solution to an equity issue.
The girls placed first in both the preliminary and regional competitions and are currently preparing to compete at the state level on May 1. Their submission included a poster and design brief, a prototype pitch and a live technical interview. They built and programmed their own prototype, dubbing their product Bloo-Box. Inspired by the sibling of one of the teammates, who struggled to stay focused during virtual school, Bloo-Box contains a prize and opens after a series of tasks have been completed.
The foursome began the year in distance learning but kept looking for ways to connect with their friends and their studies. Then OPS science teacher Susan Caguyong approached them with the idea of forming a Mathematics, Engineering, Science Achievement (MESA) Program team and competing in the preliminary NEDC competition.
“MESA is an extracurricular college and career prep program that focuses on increasing student diversity and achievement in the areas of science, technology, engineering and mathematics,” said Caguyong, who is a MESA mentor. “The group came together, and let me tell you, they are going places. They are pretty amazing.”
Caguyong and her fellow OPS teacher Seth Cordes mentored the girls together, guiding them in their research but letting them take the wheel. Cordes is OPS’s arts and computer teacher, so when it came time to build circuit boards and start coding, the girls sought his advice.
“These girls didn’t know anything about programming, C++, microcomputers or circuitry at the beginning of the school year,” Cordes said. “They just knew they wanted to learn, they wanted to compete, so they came up with the idea of this box where students who have trouble concentrating or might need a reward for doing work can place their phone or reward stuff in the box and have it be controlled so that as they complete homework, they can eventually open the box to get the reward.”
Cordes said the girls learned to make the different components of their box — LED lights, buttons and motors — work.
A MESA adviser himself, Cordes said he was careful not to do the work for the team but to let them solve the problems themselves.
Team member Natalia said she enjoyed the learning process and the challenges the project presented.
“Ms. Caguyong talked about the project and I got really interested because it was designing for equity and I was interested in designing for equity, even though I had never coded,” she said. “I decided to join and asked if anyone else wanted to join. I got my teammates, and they said yes, and that’s how it started.”
Since the preliminary competition in March, the team has taken judges’ comments into consideration, improving the project in their free time. Bethany said she is confident in her team’s work and looks forward to competing at the state level.
“Right now, we are working on our presentation and reviewing the main problem we are supposed to talk about,” she said. “For me, it was a good time to have a group of people around us during COVID times. I was able to do a lot, even though during COVID, it would get boring. I was able to go to these meetings and talk to my friends and work on the project.”
MESA was founded in California in 1970 and has grown to a national program with chapters in nine states. For more information, visit https://mesa.ucop.edu/.
