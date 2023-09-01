Oriental fruit flies detected near Brentwood, Oakley; quarantine forthcoming

The Contra Costa County Agricultural Commissioner, in cooperation with the California Department of Food and Agriculture and the United States Department of Agriculture, has initiated an extensive survey and eradication plan in response to the detection of seven male oriental fruit flies, Bactrocera dorsalis, near Brentwood and Oakley.
The initial detection was confirmed on Aug. 25. The detections were made as part of the department’s coordinated pest prevention system that protects the County’s agriculture and natural resources from invasive species with early detection as a key component to successfully eradicating an infestation before it can become established.
The extensive survey, also known as a delimitation survey, consists of multiple oriental fruit fly traps at prescribed densities placed in concentric circles going out 4.5 miles in each direction from the oriental fruit fly detection sites. Seven oriental fruit flies will trigger a quarantine that will be announced shortly by the California Department of Food and Agriculture.
Following the principles of Integrated Pest Management, agricultural officials use “male attractant” technique to eradicate the species. This approach has eliminated dozens of fruit fly infestations in California. Trained workers squirt a small patch of fruit fly attractant mixed with a tiny dose of Spinosad, a natural pesticide made by soil bacterium and is approved for use on organic crops, 8-10 feet off the ground on street trees and similar surfaces; male fruit flies are attracted to the mixture and perish after consuming it.
The male attractant treatment program is being carried out over an area that extends 1.5 miles from each site where the oriental fruit flies were trapped.
While fruit flies and other invasive species that threaten California’s crops and natural environment are sometimes detected in agricultural areas, the vast majority are found in urban and suburban communities.
The most common pathway for these pests to enter the state is by “hitchhiking” in fruits and vegetables brought back illegally by travelers as they return from infested regions of the world or from packages of home grown produce sent to California. Help protect California’s agricultural and natural resources; please Don’t Pack a Pest (www.dontpackapest.com) when traveling or mailing packages.
The oriental fruit fly is known to target 230 different fruit, vegetable, and plant commodities. Important California crops at risk include grapes, pome, stone fruits, citrus, dates, avocados, and many vegetables, particularly tomatoes and peppers. Damage occurs when the female fruit fly lays her eggs inside the fruit. The eggs hatch into maggots, which tunnel through the flesh of the fruit, making it unfit for humans to eat.
Residents with questions about the project may call the Contra Costa County Agricultural Commissioner’s office at 925-608-6600or the California Department of Food and Agriculture’s Pest Hotline at 1-800-491-1899.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.