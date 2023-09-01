Oriental fruit flies detected near Brentwood, Oakley; quarantine forthcoming

The Contra Costa County Agricultural Commissioner, in cooperation with the California Department of Food and Agriculture and the United States Department of Agriculture, has initiated an extensive survey and eradication plan in response to the detection of seven male oriental fruit flies, Bactrocera dorsalis, near  Brentwood and Oakley.

The initial detection was confirmed on Aug. 25. The detections were made as part of the department’s coordinated pest prevention system that protects the County’s agriculture and natural resources from invasive species with early detection as a key component to successfully eradicating an infestation before it can become established.

The extensive survey, also known as a delimitation survey, consists of multiple oriental fruit fly traps at prescribed densities placed in concentric circles going out 4.5 miles in each direction from the oriental fruit fly detection sites. Seven oriental fruit flies will trigger a quarantine that will be announced shortly by the California Department of Food and Agriculture.

