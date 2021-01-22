The Oakley Union Elementary School District (OUESD) Board of Trustees are accepting applications from community members interested in filling the seat of long standing Board Member Larry Polk, who resigned his seat on January 4, 2021. Mr. Polk was first elected to the school board in December of 2007 and was recently re-elected for an additional 4-year term in November 2020.
Under California State law, when a seat on the Board of Education becomes open, trustees can choose to fill a vacant seat via appointment or through a special election. On January 20, 2021, the OUESD Board of Trustees voted unanimously to fill the vacancy by appointment. The cost of a special election, estimated to be more than $40,000, was a major reason for the Board’s decision.
Interested candidates must reside within the boundaries of Area 2 of the Oakley Union Elementary School District Trustee Area. The OUESD Trustee Areas Map can be viewed on the OUESD website at www.ouesd.k.12.ca.us/board-of-trustees. Candidates must also be a citizen of California, must be at least 18 years old, must be registered to vote, and must have NO disqualifying criminal record. In addition, candidates cannot work for OUESD or have any affiliations with the District that would be deemed a conflict-of-interests.
The OUESD Board of Trustees will interview candidates and make a selection to fill Mr. Polk’s vacancy in open session at the February 17, 2021 OUESD Regular School Board Meeting.
Mr. Polk’s term does not end until November of 2024 however, the filling of Mr. Polk’s seat will be until November of 2022.
If interested, please contact Kelly Edwards, Executive Assistant to the Superintendent, at (925) 625-5050 or kedwards@ouesd.k12.ca.us. The deadline for submitting applications is 4 PM on Thursday, February 11, 2021.
