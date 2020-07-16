Brentwood's Outdoor Dining Furniture Grant Program, formerly reserved for downtown restaurants only, is expanding its reach.
Brentwood leaders have approved $75,000 for the now-citywide endeavor that provides grants for restaurants to offset costs of creating new or additional outdoor dining areas. Two-thirds of the allocated funds are reserved for non-downtown restaurants, which were previously excluded from the program.
“With social distancing, I think we need to make sure our local restaurants are able to expand their capacity by using outdoor dining,” City Councilmember Karen Rarey said.
Restaurants will be served grants of up to $5,000 on a first-come, first-served basis.
The program has historically been open to downtown restaurants only — an effort to increase area vibrancy, encourage downtown visitors and spur outdoor dining — but city leaders recently recognized the need to expand it amid current COVID-19 regulations that prohibit indoor dining.
Leading up to the change, city staff surveyed 150 licensed food and beverage establishments, with respondents indicating a desire for additional funds to support new or expanded outdoor dining options.
“I think it’s a great opportunity, not only for downtown, but for the local businesses in Brentwood,” City Councilmember Johnny Rodriguez said.
Norma Wence, owner of Brentwood’s Wence House California cuisine, said she hopes to apply for the program to fund furniture, umbrellas, extra lighting and new planters for the restaurant’s open patio.
“Just an update to help (diners) feel like they are inside,” she said.
Bond refinancing proceeds restricted for economic development use will fund the current program, although city leaders are exploring whether the municipality could recoup funds through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding being allocated to cities through the state budget.
If current funds allocated for the program by the city are exhausted, municipality staff could return to the council to reevaluate options, which could include dedicating additional funds to the effort, said Assistant City Manager Terrence Grindall.
“This is something we are going to continue to pursue,” he said. “We think it is good for our businesses, not just during the pandemic, but into the future. If we need additional funds, we will bring it back to the city council.”
Grindall noted that the city is willing to assist businesses that need to modify their zoning districts to accommodate the expansion of permanent outdoor dining opportunities.
For more information on the program, contact the economic development staff at https://bit.ly/2Wl6Vro.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.