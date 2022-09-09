Over $3 million of illegal cannabis plants, flower seized in Antioch

5,200 cannabis plants were seized in Antioch, Calif. during a search of unlicensed cannabis grow operations, Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

 Photo courtesy of the California Department of Cannabis Control

Law enforcement officials seized 5,200 cannabis plants and 68.9 pounds of cannabis flower with an estimated retail value of $3.31 million in a raid on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

The state's Department of Cannabis Control’s Law Enforcement Division found the stash when they returned to Antioch to serve nine search warrants for unlicensed indoor cannabis grows, according to a press release from the state. 

In their search, law enforcement also found and seized five firearms, including an assault rifle, and $15,000 in cash.

