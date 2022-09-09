Over $3 million of illegal cannabis plants, flower seized in Antioch

Law enforcement officials seized 5,200 cannabis plants and 68.9 pounds of cannabis flower with an estimated retail value of $3.31 million in a raid on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
The state's Department of Cannabis Control’s Law Enforcement Division found the stash when they returned to Antioch to serve nine search warrants for unlicensed indoor cannabis grows, according to a press release from the state.
In their search, law enforcement also found and seized five firearms, including an assault rifle, and $15,000 in cash.
This search and seizure comes on the heels of a similar operation on Aug. 31. Eight search warrants were served, resulting in the seizure of 448 pounds of cannabis flower and 5,251 plants – an estimated retail value of almost $4 million– $7,880 in cash, and one firearm.
All 17 locations were “red tagged” by city code enforcement officials, meaning the properties were removed from the state's power grid due to code violations related to improper electrical wiring and deemed unsafe to occupy, according to Antioch Police Sgt. Matt Koch.
“California is committed to aggressively combating the illegal cannabis market by pursuing policy and enforcement actions such as these – actions that a protect our power grid, housing stock, and public health and safety; safeguard the environment; and support licensed operators,” DCC Director Nicole Elliott said in a statement. “Coordinated actions with our law enforcement partners help us establish and maintain a safe, sustainable, and equitable cannabis market that benefits all Californians.”
