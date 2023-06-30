confire logo_EDITORIAL ART
A wildfire overnight just past Balfour Road in Brentwood caused some concern as it threatened a nearby home but injured no one, fire officials said on Friday.
ConFire responded to reports of a wildfire near the intersection of Deer Valley Road and Chadbourne Road past the end of Balfour Road heading west at 1 a.m. Friday.
Upon arrival, ConFire reported a vegetation fire that started at five-to-10 acres and grew to 20 acres and threatened a nearby house on a hill.

