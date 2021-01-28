At a meeting held on Jan. 20, the P6 (police services) Committee passed a motion to approve additional funds for crime suppression efforts in Discovery Bay – not to exceed $10,000 – over the next three months.
If approved by the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office, the funds will be used to address the rise of property crimes in the town. Exact measures have not been decided upon, though some possibilities include adjusting existing schedules or increasing patrol hours. These decisions would likely be based on the Sheriff’s Office crime analysis unit projections for future incidents.
During the meeting, Delta Station Commander Lt. Mark Johnson noted the experts in the analysis unit would use data collected in previous months to project when crimes are most likely to happen.
Johnson also said though crime reports were low for most of 2020, incidents had increased in mid-December, and January was shaping up to be the area’s busiest month yet.
“We’ve had at least one commercial burglary and one attempted burglary in the Sandy Cove Shopping Center in recent months,” Johnson said. “We continue to see a fair amount of shoplifting at the CVS and Safeway.”
Johnson noted his team’s efforts to prevent crime would continue, regardless of the committee’s vote on the funds.
Also discussed were the unique challenges facing law enforcement officers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to jails only holding people for more serious crimes – and citing and releasing those guilty of smaller offenses – Johnson said there are more active criminals on the streets.
“Because the county jail is limiting the number of inmates they will take right now, we are trying to be more visible and trying to come up with ways to deter the criminals from coming to Discovery Bay and committing crimes in the first place,” Johnson said.
In October, when the committee originally discussed using additional P6 funds, they were intended for traffic enforcement. At this month’s meeting, the board changed gears in light of the recent increase in property crimes and the fact only those arrested for violent crimes are being placed in jail.
“I just want to make sure we aren’t directing resources to traffic when we have a bigger problem going on,” P6 Director Bob Mankin said. “I just want to make sure we aren’t diluting the more important resources for traffic.”
Johnson and his team are still drawing up a plan to present to the sheriff’s office for specific use of the funds.
The Discovery Bay P6 Committee is comprised of one person from each of the five P6 zones in Discovery Bay, though two seats are currently vacant. The committee submits reports and recommendations to the county, based on residents’ needs and suggestions. Volunteers serve staggered two-year terms and are appointed by the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors. The committee funds, which come from property taxes paid by homeowners in Discovery Bay West, pay for police services in town. These services, performed by the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office, include two resident deputies and a community service officer whose sole job is to patrol Discovery Bay.
The next regularly scheduled Discovery Bay P6 Citizen Advisory Committee meeting will be held on April 14 at 6 p.m. – location yet to be determined due to COVID-19. For more information or meeting notifications, call 925-252-4500 or visit https://goo.gl/Shmg0M.
