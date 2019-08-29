Discovery Bay residents have been teased with tidbits of news about the Pantages Bays housing project for years.
At last week’s Community Services District (CSD) board meeting, representatives from the Lazares Development Company — who purchased the tract of property at the eastern end of Point of Timber Road 20 years ago — made a presentation to the board. They explained that their original project, which consisted of roughly 300 homes, a third of them waterfront, had died and been replaced with a new, landlocked idea.
“We came to a place where we (didn’t) think we could get very far and (state agencies) are not enthusiastic about one more boat being on the Delta,” Mark Armstrong, a partner in the project, said to the board. “We have come up with a 277-unit lake project.”
Trevor Smith has worked on the Pantages project as a consultant for eight years, then was hired as vice president of the Lazares Company two years ago. He detailed some of the insurmountable hurdles to the original plan during the presentation.
“It has become quite clear that certain aspects of the approved project would be very costly to build, primarily the shoring wall that would have created the bays and coves for boat access to the Delta,” Smith explained.
He added that the federal and state regulatory permitting process to gain access to the Delta, Kellogg Creek and wetlands became a daunting task by itself. Multiple agencies evaluate such requests and, in the end, Lazares Company could not be assured of receiving permits.
“In such a multi-year process ... we would be spending millions of dollars to try and secure these permits ... with no likely project with docks and deep-water access to the Delta ever approved,” Smith said. “In the end, and to our disappointment, (we concluded) that a project with boats and deep-water Delta access, as approved by the county, is not viable.”
After years of delays in receiving approval from various state agencies, the developers decided to modify the project, hoping to create something that could actually get built. Armstrong told the board the new project — which has no docks — will have two lakes and 1.5 miles of public access walking trails.
“We have come up with a project that is environmentally more friendly,” he said. “No waterfront lots, no disturbing Kellogg Creek ... We expect to get through the county process in the next four-to-six months. We are sad to see the old project go, but we think this can be a great project.”
Smith added that, while the community has been designed to accommodate a gate, it will ultimately be up to the builder whether it is a gated community with private roads or an open one with public roads. He assured the board that his company is committed to maintaining public access to the 1.5 miles of walking trails that will surround the two lakes, to be built into the community.
Another amenity sacrificed along with the docks is the sheriff’s substation that was to be built near the mouth of Kellogg Creek.
“That is no longer the plan,” Smith admitted when questioned.
He noted that the value of the substation would be monetized and given to the sheriff’s office to spend.
The board expressed sympathy toward Smith and Armstrong, but overall looked forward to the redesigned Pantages Trails community.
“While I’m a bit disappointed the original deep-water home design wasn’t able to come to fruition, I think the usable 26-acre lake is a unique and clever alternative,” said CSD director and local realtor Bryon Gutow.
CSD President Bill Mayer agreed, noting that the evolving Pantages design meets environmental challenges.
“The new design presented ... removing the waterfront homes, but including public walking trails, looks like a possible fit for our community.”
The Lazares Group’s next step will be to get the new design approved and permitted through county, state and federal agencies. Discovery Bay as a CSD has no land-usage authority, and the board can only offer their feedback to newly proposed projects.
