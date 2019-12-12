Freedom High School invites and parents of eighth-grade students interested in learning more about Freedom High School’s programs to attend Registration Parent Informational Night, Jan. 23, 2020. The meeting will be in the Freedom multi-purpose room.
Parents with last names starting with A through L will meet at 5 to 6 p.m.; parents with last names starting with M through Z meet at 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Please try to attend either meeting time.
Parent meetings will provide important information for incoming freshmen students from administration, counselors, career center coordinators academic programs and athletics. For more information, call Mrs. Yarbrough at 925-625-5900, ext. 3074.
