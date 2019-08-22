The East Bay Regional Park District, consistent with its tradition of strong fiscal management and transparency, has published a 10-year report on its Measure WW local grant program. The report showcases the many local park and recreation projects throughout Alameda and Contra Costa counties funded by the Park District.
As of 2019, the park district has approved $117 million in local grant program funds for 236 total projects. Funds will continue to be paid to local entities as projects enter construction and are completed in the years to come.
“East Bay Regional Park District is proud to partner with local park and recreation agencies to help improve the quality of life for East Bay residents,” said Park District General Manager Robert Doyle. “The 10-year report highlights how funds have been invested, including how the $117 million approved by the park district has been leveraged by 277% for $324 million in total park and recreation improvements.”
In 2008, voters in the two counties approved Measure WW — a $500 million bond extension — to expand regional parks and trails, and to preserve and protect open space for recreation and wildlife habitat. Measure WW extended Measure AA, which was originally approved in 1988. Measure WW, passed with 72% support, was the largest regional bond funding measure for parks in the U.S.
Of the $500 million from Measure WW, $125 million (25%) was allocated on a per-capita basis for grants to 46 cities, communities, local park and recreation districts, county service areas, and the Oakland Zoo to address local park and recreation needs.
Of the 46 public entities authorized by Measure WW to receive local grant program funds, 43 have received their total grant funds or have projects that have been approved to receive funds. Cities and public agencies decide for themselves what recreation facilities need funding, and submit applications to the East Bay Regional Park District to receive funds.
“We are pleased that Measure WW has been able to assist local communities in improving their local parks and recreational facilities,” said East Bay Regional Park District President Ayn Wieskamp. “So far, the park district has paid $96.8 million directly to local cities and service areas for 170 completed projects.”
Improvements include enhanced parks, playgrounds and community open spaces, renovated pools, new sports and recreation centers, upgraded skate parks, dog parks, sports courts, and additional walking trails, among others.
To view the full report, visit ebparks.org/MeasureWWReport.
The East Bay Regional Park District is the largest regional park system in the nation, comprising 73 parks, 55 miles of shoreline and 1,250 miles of trails for hiking, biking, horseback riding and nature learning. The park district receives more than 25 million visits annually throughout Alameda and Contra Costa counties in the San Francisco Bay Area.
