Highway 4 in Brentwood between Lone Tree Way and Sand Creek Road will be closed overnight this weekend so that the Contra Costa Transportation Authority (CCTA) can build the Mokelumne Trail bicycle and pedestrian overcrossing.
To ensure crew and public safety during the planned construction work, a temporary nighttime freeway closure in both directions of Highway 4 will occur Friday, May 19, from 9 p.m. to Saturday, May 20 at 6 a.m. (weather permitting):
The overcrossing is meant to provide safe access to cyclists and pedestrians for commuting and recreational travel, reconnecting two sides of the trail that were separated by the expansion of Highway 4, the CCTA said in a press release.
The overnight closure will facilitate final adjustments to the construction work installing the pedestrian and bicyclist crossing over Highway 4. This closure will affect eastbound and westbound Highway 4. CCTA and the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) have scheduled the closure for overnight to minimize inconvenience for drivers.
Detours will be in place to reroute drivers around the closure and are planned as follows:
Eastbound traffic will be directed to exit at Lone Tree Way, go eastbound to Shady Willow Lane, then southbound on Shady Willow Lane to Sand Creek Road, before proceeding westbound on Sand Creek Road to the eastbound Highway 4 on-ramp.
Westbound drivers having to detour will exit on Sand Creek Road and go eastbound on Sand Creek Road to Shady Willow Lane, then northbound on Shady Willow Lane to Lone Tree Way, and proceed westbound on Lone Tree Way to the westbound Highway 4 on-ramp.
More overnight closures will be needed during the next eight weeks (weather dependent) to facilitate concrete pours for the stem and soffit and deck of the future Mokelumne Trail bicycle and pedestrian overcrossing, according to the Caltrans press release.
Additional information regarding dates and detours will be provided once the schedule is confirmed, Caltrans said in the press release. This project is anticipated to be complete in late summer or early fall of 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.